Student in custody after reported threat at Great Falls school

The Great Falls Police Department took a person into custody on Monday, September 26, 2022, after a reported threat at Great Falls High School.

The GFPD said in a news release that Detective Houston, the School Resource Officer, was contacted by several students who reported a potential threat to the school.

At about 8:15 a.m., a person - later identified as a student - activated a school-wide fire alarm by pulling an alarm lever.

While students and staff were evacuated to the grounds outside the school, an image was air-dropped (sent electronically via mobile phones) to all occupants of the school.

The image contained a photo of a sidewalk with the message, “Gonna shoot up the school today :))”.

The fire alarm was cleared and while students and staff were going back to class, Houston was approached by several students who showed him the photo message.

Houston requested additional officers to increase security while he worked with school staff to investigate the incident.

The suspect was quickly identified as a 14-year-old student. The student was removed from class and taken into custody. The student's name has not been released. We do not yet know what charges might be filed.

Houston determined that the fire alarm and threat image are not related - they were separate incidents. He also determined there is no additional threat, and school has resumed the normal schedule.

Houston commended the students who acted quickly by reporting the incident right away: "They showed an abundance of compassion and concern for the safety of fellow students’ and GFHS staff."

The GFPD said: "The response to this incident was a coordinated effort between Great Fall Public Schools and GFPD. While not all of these investigations may be resolved this quickly, school officials and the GFPD appreciate the public’s support and patience."

We will update you if we get more information.



