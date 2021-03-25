Students are raffling a shed at the Home & Garden Show

GREAT FALLS — "High School House" students have built a utility shed that will be raffled off at the upcoming Home & Garden Show in Great Falls.

Tickets will be on sale for the duration of the show from March 26 - 28.

“It’s an eight-by-ten utility shed. We painted the floors, it’s a pretty nice shed. We got windows in it so if you wanted to do like a 'he shed' or a 'she shed', decorate it on the inside. Whether you’re storing your weed whacker in it or you want to get away from your kids, the sky's the limit,” said student Sam Collins.

You can buy tickets for $10 each at the GFOS booth at the show or at the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

Money raised through the raffle will be used to support the High School House program, which teaches students construction that meets industry standards.

The raffle drawing will be on March 28th. GFPS is offering delivery to any winner that lives in Great Falls.

Student apprentices are currently working on the 43rd "High School House" that is set to be completed by the end of the year. At the completion of the build, each student will have earned 360 on-the- job hours to show to employers.

WHAT ARE THE DATES AND TIMES OF THE HOME & GARDEN SHOW?

Friday, March 26: Noon to 8 pm

Saturday, March 27: 10 am to 8 pm

Sunday, March 28: 10 am to 4 pm

HOW MUCH IS ADMISSION TO THE SHOW?

Admission is $5.00 and children under 18 are free when accompanied by an adult.