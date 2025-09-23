GREAT FALLS — More than 2,300 middle school and high school students from across Montana spent Tuesday exploring possible career paths at the fourth annual Worlds of Work event in Great Falls.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

Students explore career options at 'Worlds Of Work' in Great Falls

The hands-on career fair took place on the campuses of the University of Providence and Great Falls College-MSU. Students from 35 schools across Central Montana rotated through four career “zones” featuring demonstrations from 66 regional employers.

Organizers describe the event as “a career fair on steroids,” designed to help students connect what they’re learning in school with real-world job skills.

The goal isn’t for students to pick a career on the spot, but to start thinking about what possibilities exist in Montana’s workforce.

At the D.A. Davidson booth, students solved puzzles that highlighted everyday challenges in the world of information technology, like focusing on password cracking and cybersecurity. They also matched cords, like HDMI cables, to the correct devices to demonstrate practical troubleshooting.

Zach Swartz, Director of Technology at D.A. Davidson, “It helps generate a lot of interest. A lot of people don’t recognize what you can do within an IT department. There’s cybersecurity, networking, but to actually see it in action, I think it’s really cool to be a part of something like this that shows that.”

The event featured everything from construction equipment and welding torches to medical simulations and law enforcement demonstrations.

One popular demonstration came from the Air Force K-9 Unit. Students gathered to watch a working dog in action, showing how dogs are trained to detect explosives and narcotics and to assist in patrol work, and the daily training that prepares the teams for real-world calls.

Military working dog trainer Spencer Jalali says the event allows students to see different opportunities, especially within military careers, saying, “We’re showing them our capabilities and explaining what we do day to day. I think it shows them more than just ‘military’, there are more doors that are open, like working with canines.”

For students, the chance to try new skills left a lasting impression.

Fairfield High School freshman Cameron Keel says, “Surgery, I think that was really cool. Learning about all the tools used and the process.”

East Middle School student Vivian Tune said she was surprised by how interactive the event was, explaining, “I actually got to do chest compressions on a mannequin, and that was such a cool experience, I did not come here thinking I would be doing that. And then I got to practice wrapping a baby, which I thought was so much fun.”

The event is made possible through a partnership between Central Montana Works, the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Great Falls College-MSU, Great Falls Public Schools, the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, United Way of Cascade County, and the University of Providence.

More than 200 volunteers helped guide students through the day, which was supported by dozens of business sponsors including ADF International, Bravera Bank, Build Montana/Montana Contractor’s Association, Dick Anderson Construction, and Northwestern Energy.

