Supaman will perform with the Great Falls Symphony

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday, April 24, you have an opportunity to see Grammy award-winning hip-hop artist Supaman perform with the Great Falls Symphony. "Supaman" is the stage name of Christian Parrish Takes The Gun, a member of the Crow tribe who performs fancy dance, hip-hop, rap, and comedy.

This will be the symphony’s last concert of the season. There will be two showings, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and both are free but tickets are required. If you did not get a ticket in advance, you can get tickets at the door. Click here for details about the shows.

Symphony director Grant Harville is excited for the collaboration. "It's one of those things you can be a little nervous about at first since it's sort of a new thing that we're putting together here, but we had our first rehearsal last night. It went great. He was really good to work with and things seemed to go together well between him and the orchestra."

Along with sharing his music, the artist often visits schools to help engage youth. Here is video of Supaman performing at North Middle School in Great Falls in November 2018:



Supaman received the 2017 MTV VMA award for Best Fight Against the System video. He is also a Nammy Native American Music Award winner, North American Indigenous Image Award, and seven Tunney Awards. He also has been awarded the Aboriginal People’s Choice Music Award in Canada for Best Video and was voted MTV’s New Artist of the Week.

If you can’t get to the symphony, you can watch it online the next day here:

