The Iris Senior Living continues "benefit breakfasts" to help the community

GREAT FALLS — Enjoying breakfast at The Iris Senior Living benefits more than just your health. Since 2019, The Iris has hosted a breakfast benefit on the first Thursday of every month. All proceeds are then donated to a non-profit organization around Great Falls.

For the month of May, The Iris donated to the Helping Hands Food Pantry, with more than $1,400 raised.

Helping Hands has been in operation for 36 years. The non-profit agency started as a small food cupboard and now serves thousands of people in our community who face food insecurity.

Helping Hands director Carrie Parker explained, "Nothing sits on the shelf too long at Helping Hands, so we’ll be using the money to buy groceries and get those out to people as soon as this Saturday. We give boxes of food out to families and anyone who’s in need. They can come to Helping Hands on Saturdays from 1 to 3 and that’s where this money is going.”

The monthly breakfast fundraiser at The Iris is walk-up or drive-up service for a five-dollar breakfast, and includes a breakfast bagel sandwich or burrito, coffee or orange juice, and a fruit and granola parfait. The breakfast is made on-site by kitchen staff at The Iris; dietary restrictions such as no meat or cheese can be catered to upon request.

The next benefit breakfast will be on June 3rd from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The Iris is located at 1104 6th Avenue North.

So far in 2021, The Iris has raised more than $4,000 in donations to help Peace Place Respite Care, Child Bridge, and the YWCA.