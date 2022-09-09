The Newberry in Great Falls approaches first anniversary

GREAT FALLS — The Newberry in downtown Great Falls is approaching one year since it opened its doors to the public. Since then the venue has made an immediate splash on the nightlife scene in the community.

“We just want to thank all of those who have supported us over this past year,” says general manager Carrie Tobiness. “To not just Great Falls, but the surrounding communities and towns which have traveled to support us.”

In addition to performers from Great Falls and across Montana, The Newberry has hosted Sawyer Brown, Blue October, Steve-O, Cherry Poppin' Daddies, Sebastian Bach, King Lil G, and Jefferson Starship.

Initially opened as primarily a concert hall, management has been surprised at the outreach they’ve received from the community to create an all-inclusive space.

“We host community events, fundraisers, and weddings,” said Tobiness. “Before we even finished construction we had weddings booked for nearly the entire year.”

The presence of the Newberry has greatly increased the economic viability of the surrounding area, as nearby hotels, restaurants, and bars have benefited from the ticket sales, some even beginning to host live music of their own.

People have traveled from all across the state to see the acts the Newberry has been able to host.

Known primarily as a venue for country and rock roll, management at the Newberry say they are working to shake that stigma.

“We are known for country and hard rock music but we’ve done some work securing folk acts, jazz, and hip-hop,” says Tobiness, “Our rap concerts are actually quite popular."

The Newberry is located at 420 Central Avenue. As for the name? The building was once home to a "five and dime" store called Newberrys.