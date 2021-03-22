Menu

Watch
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

The Salvation Army hosted a COVID vaccination clinic in Great Falls

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Salvation Army hosted a COVID vaccination clinic in Great Falls
Salvation Army hosted a COVID vaccination clinic in Great Falls
Posted at 3:30 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:30:43-04

GREAT FALLS — Scores of people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday thanks to a partnership between Alluvion Health and the Salvation Army in Great Falls.

The vaccine clinic was held at the Salvation Army Office at 1000 17th Avenue South on Monday.

Alluvion had 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available and within the first two and a half hours had used 140.

Alluvion Clinical Manager Trixie Smith estimated there were about 70 people waiting in line when the clinic opened. "The show that we had, the show of force when they were lined up to get their vaccine and waiting, I think that kind of tells us in itself that they were very excited to get the vaccine,” Smith said.

Whether another vaccine clinic will be held at the Salvation Army had not been determined Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime