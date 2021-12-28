Watch
Two dogs rescued from frigid river in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS EMERGENCY SERVICES
Two dogs rescued from frigid river in Great Falls (December 27, 2021)
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 12:10:54-05

GREAT FALLS — Firefighters rescued two dogs from the frigid Missouri River in Great Falls at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021.

A witness said that she saw the dogs chasing geese and wound up in the river, and were unable to get out.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post: "A-Shift E-2 & E-1 rescued two pups that got themselves into serious trouble in the river just below Broadwater Bay."

The Great Falls Police Department said: "The 'feels like' temperature was about -24 degrees (if you were dry) so a team from Great Falls Emergency Services transported them in a warm ambulance, and Animal Control Officer Ethridge checked them in to the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter."

Great Falls Fire Rescue noted that the river is dangerous - not just for animals, but people, too: "Please stay off the river ice as it’s too unpredictable."

We will update you if we get more information.

