University of Providence announces new nursing program

The University of Providence is set to expand upon their nursing school, and is now accepting applications for a brand new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

It's a four-year undergraduate program for registered nurses.

Unlike some other courses offered in the School of Health Professions, the BSN program will be entirely in person and hands-on.

This means students will reside on campus and take advantage of the nearby medical facilities, including Benefis Health System.

“The most important parts of this whole program is that it is on campus and face to face,” says Matthew Redinger, VP of Academic Affairs.

“We've established close relationships with both Billings Clinic and Benefis, and we're able to use those facilities plus a slew of other other facilities for clinical placements for our nursing students,” says Redinger.

Students in this program will soon be able to utilize a brand new state-of-the-art nursing facility made possible by a generous donation from Ric Oberholz.

This donation also allows the corresponding lecture hall to be renovated. The nursing simulation lab will feature high-definition mannequins which are brand new to the medical training field. These mannequins can both verbally and medically respond to training nurses, allowing for more versatility and flexibility in the laboratory.

“We're going to have a very strong nursing program, a nursing school that can not only answer the healthcare needs here within Great Falls, but also within central and beyond Montana. We're really going back to our roots. We're going back to our future. We're making a sort of a strong statement about who we have been and who we are and who we’re going to be,” said Oliver Doyle, University president.

Early priority applications will be accepted until April 1st, 2023, and BSN courses will begin in the Fall of 2023.



