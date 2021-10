Wanted: volunteers to help Meals On Wheels in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Meals on Wheels delivers hundreds of meals every week to homebound residents of Cascade County, making it possible for them to remain in their homes. The undertaking is made possible by volunteers and Meals On Wheels needs new volunteers to help cover vacations and illness.

The purpose of the program is to reduce hunger and food insecurity and promote health and well-being. Additionally, drivers provide an informal "welfare check" daily, which can bring peace of mind to the client and their family. The program is intended to provide meals for seniors who who are just returning home from a hospital, are no longer able to cook for themselves, or just can not get to a group meal location.

Volunteers begin at 10-10:30 a.m. and make deliveries along preplanned routes. Anyone who serves needs to have a reliable vehicle.

Meals on Wheels

Due to COVID, Meals On Wheels is still following mask protocols to protect clients, and volunteers must be willing to follow all rules while serving. Additionally, volunteers need to take any symptoms they develop seriously and report them before volunteering for a shift.

If you would like to help, contact Teresa Loftus at tloftus@cascadecountymt.gov, click here , or call 406-454-6993.

If you would like to help, review the list below and find a day that works for you:



