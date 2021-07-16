GREAT FALLS — Starting in August, Central Plumbing & Heating will begin replacing a group of water pipes that are more than a century old.

Water pipe replacement project will begin soon in some parts of Great Falls

Earlier this month the budget was approved to begin this $800,000 replacement project.

The plan is to split the project into sections so that residents and businesses will not be out of water for long periods of time. This construction is scheduled to begin in August and run through November.

It will start on 5th Street South between 4th and 5th Avenues and continue in spots in neighboring areas.

While this is underway residents in the affected areas can expect parking availability changes, construction disruption, and water will be shut down temporarily.

Even after almost a century of use, the pipelines aren’t experiencing breakage or corrosion that requires replacement.

Mary Mohland, the assistant manager of the project, explained, “The city of Great Falls just goes through areas that need it and then goes through the process of designing it. Nothing that I know of is calling to the replacement.”

Residents who will be affected by this construction will be given a formal notice.

