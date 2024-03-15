Western artist draws inspiration from Montana wildlife

Western artist Randy McIntyre draws inspiration for his paintings from the landscapes and wildlife around his home in Eureka, Montana.

McIntyre is in Great Falls for Western Art Week to showcase his work.

When speaking about his painting ‘Scouting the Tobacco River’ McIntyre recalled, “We have an area up in Eureka that’s called the River Walk where you just walk up the river about a mile and make a circle back. I crossed the fence and went on that one day and when I saw that, I could just see a mountain man coming across the river. So that’s what I did. Then, I got him down and I thought, wow, I need something else. So I put some elk in the background watching him”.



McIntyre has been painting professionally since 1976 and has painted on various mediums in the past including hide, rocks, wood, and bone. However, McIntyre states his favorite is painting on canvas. In addition to his canvas paintings, he has hand painted cards and magnets.

“The paint tells me what I’m doing”, McIntyre says. “I don’t have any real idea when I start painting. I just start with the sky and start painting and the paint just kind of guides me”.

McIntyre is in Great Falls for his art show from March 13th through the 16th. His Elk Camp Arts Gallery is being shown at Kaufman’s Menswear Center located at 411 Central Avenue, from 9:30am-5:00pm.

Click here to visit his website.

