What you should know about the EPA's proposed revision to lead and copper rule

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Brianna Juneau reports on the ongoing effort by the City of Great Falls to identify and inventory the locations of lead, non-lead, galvanized, and unknown water service lines within the City limits.

It's due to proposed revision to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Lead and Copper rule (LCRI) that mandates the replacement of lead pipes and water lines by 2035.

The proposed LCRI is a major advancement in protecting children and adults from the significant health effects from being exposed to lead in drinking water. These advancements are based on the science and existing practices utilized by drinking water systems.

Currently, the city of Great Falls is focused on doing a water service line inventory that is required by the EPA to be completed by October of this year.

In 2022, around 10,000 letters were mailed out, asking homeowners to identify the material of their water line pipes. More information about how to test the material type can be found here.

James Hewett, the Civil Engineering Project Manager for Great Falls said, “Our current federal administration has really put an emphasis on removing lead water lines from everywhere in the U.S. not just in Great Falls, and so that is why we're getting a current push.”

For now, homeowners don’t have to worry about any big changes. The city is currently waiting on the final revision of the Lead and Copper Rule but if passed, it will be the homeowners responsibility to replace lead water lines.

In the city of Great Falls, homeowners are responsible for the water service line from the water main in the street to the meter in the home. Costs of replacing lead pipes fall in the responsibility of the homeowner, which could be up to $12,000.

The city is working on securing grants and funding that will aid homeowners for this cost, but for now, a change isn’t required until the proposed revision to the Lead and Copper Rule is passed.

For more information on the Lead and Copper Rule, click here. For more information on the revision, click here.

For more information, call the City's Water Service Inventory Hotline at 406-455-8401, click here, or email waterserviceline@greatfallsmt.net.

From the City of Great Falls website: