Where can you receive the COVID vaccine in Great Falls?

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department on Thursday in Great Falls shared information about where people can receive the COVID vaccine in Great Falls:



Montana ExpoPark ( click for details )

) Public Drug

Albertsons/Osco stores

VA (if eligible)

Malmstrom Air Force Base (if eligible)

Indian Family Health Clinic (if eligible)

In addition, CVS announced on Thursday that its store on 10th Avenue South will soon begin providing the vaccine. Appointments for CVS will be available starting Saturday, March 13, with vaccines being administered as early as Sunday, March 14. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com ; click here for details .

The CCHD said that Walgreens and Walmart do plan to administer the vaccine at some point, but no dates have been announced yet.

NOTE: Some of the locations provide vaccines only to people who meet certain eligibility requirements, such as military veterans. In addition, some locations occasionally run out of supply. In all cases, you should call the store/agency before you go to ensure that you are eligible at that location, and that they have the vaccine available.

You can also visit VaccineFinder.org to find out what locations are providing the vaccine.

