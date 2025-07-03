Great Falls Fire Rescue says the fire was reported at about 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Responding firefighters found the house and detached garage to be "heavily involved in fire." They were able to extinguish the fire just after 7 p.m.

Video from the scene:

Woman dies in Great Falls house fire; fireworks 'likely' cause

Once firefighters were able to get inside the home, they found an elderly woman deceased, along with her dog and cat.

Deputy Fire Marshals from Great Falls Fire Rescue's Fire Prevention Bureau were called in to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

They determined that the fire originated in the yard and subsequently spread to the interior of the house. This determination was in line with information provided by an eyewitness who saw the fire in the grass outside of the home moving towards the house.

GFFR says the cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional, with the ignition source "more than likely" to have been fireworks, which were reported to have been discharged in the area around the time of the fire.

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released by the Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner.

The selling and discharging of fireworks in Great Falls city limits can only be done from July 2nd through 4th, from 8 am to midnight, and only on private property (details).

We will update you if we get more information.



