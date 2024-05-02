Greater Helena Gives closes Thursday night

HELENA — Greater Helena Gives wraps up on Thursday night, and local businesses like Big Dipper Ice Cream are giving their support.

"I think a lot of people want to give, but it's not necessarily something that crosses our minds. So, if you have a poster like this somewhere that you already frequent – I think it's just great to get more eyes," said Big Dipper employee Kat Heim.

In addition to having a Greater Helena Gives, or GHG, sign posted in the store, Big Dipper is selling a specialty ice cream called 'A Scoop of Sunshine.'

Allie Kaiser MTN News

It is a lemon sorbet mixed with lemonade Girl Scout cookies.

Heim said, "It's made with coconut milk and almond milk. It's a dairy-free option this year, and it's really tasty."

'A Scoop of Sunshine' will be served until it is sold out, which is expected around the end of May.

Another Helena business partnering with GHG is Opportunity Bank of Montana, which is a donation site.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Johnson: "This is one way to gain exposure for those nonprofits."

One hundred and eleven nonprofits are participating this year.

The goal is to raise more than the $275,000 raised last year.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I think that it's important to make sure that the community rallies together at one point during the year," said Opportunity Bank vice president regional retail manager Jalena Johnson.

According to GHG, the "24-hour online giving campaign [is] designed to raise money and awareness for our local nonprofit community."

Donations to multiple causes can be made in a single transaction.

Johnson said, "Basically, they're a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits."

While a day of giving boosts momentum, it is a good idea to remember these nonprofits will take your support year-round.

You can find the results of GHG here.