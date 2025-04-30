Greater Helena Gives kicks off

HELENA — Helena's biggest collaborative fundraising event kicks off Wednesday night.

The community can start donating to Greater Helena Gives at 8:00 PM, and this year, a record number of nonprofits are participating.

MTN News

One hundred and sixteen nonprofits are participating this year, five more than last year.

The 24-hour day of giving aims to bring the community together to learn more about our nonprofits while donating to support their causes.

Last year, the campaign raised $271,000, which the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF), which organizes the event, hopes to top, especially with cuts to federal grants supporting many nonprofits.

"I don't think there has ever been so many attacks and very threatening funding loses for nonprofits. I don't think we've ever seen this before at this level," said Emily Frazier, executive director of HACF. "To think that any nonprofit in our community would be unscathed or unchanged by some of these bigger political or federal cuts is wrong. It's going to hit everybody."

MTN News

While the Greater Helena Gives campaign runs until 8:00 PM on Thursday, you can still donate through the weekend.

You can find where to donate with a list of participating nonprofits by visiting greaterhelenagives.org.