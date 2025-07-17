Grizzly bear shot and killed near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A Flathead Valley man shot and killed a grizzly bear after it charged him at his home east of Kalispell.

The incident happened on July 10 when the man heard a noise outside, went to investigate and discovered a grizzly bear getting into his chicken coop.

MTN News

As the bear charged him, he shot and killed it. The man was not hurt.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident.

The USFWS is asking anyone experiencing bear conflicts to call them at 406-444-2535.

Be bear aware

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Click here for additional information and resources about bear safety.