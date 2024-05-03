Grizzly killed near Wolf Creek, cub in care of FWP

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks report a man searching for antlers shot and killed a grizzly bear on April 25 during an encounter on private land northwest of Wolf Creek.

According to FWP, the man was walking along a ridge covered with low trees and brush with his two dogs while searching for shed antlers.

After seeing a fresh grizzly bear track in a snow patch, the man continued along his path and a few minutes later he first saw an adult female grizzly standing near the top of the ridge about 20 yards away.

The man said the bear charged him so he drew his handgun and fired five shots from distances of about 30 feet to 10 feet. FWP reports the bear was grazed with one shot and killed it with another shot.

The man was not injured in the encounter. He was not carrying bear spray.

FWP says the adult female grizzly was in good condition weighing around 300 pounds and was estimated to be 12 years old.

The bear had a single cub-of-the-year nearby that was later captured by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialists and taken to FWP’s wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena.

FWP is currently looking for placement for the cub at an accredited zoo.

The incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

