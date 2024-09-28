Growing up with the pow wow: 25 years of Last Chance Community Pow Wow

HELENA — Twenty-five years ago, a celebration of culture and inclusion began, and on Friday, the Last Chance Community Pow Wow kicked off for the 25th time at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

"A lot of representation of Indigenous people is of the past in a museum. Being able to interact with the here and now is really impactful. Especially those kids who are Indigenous can be like, 'Yeah, this is me. I'm here too,'" said Rachel Two Teeth-Pichardo.

She has been attending the Last Chance Community Pow Wow since it first started when she was five years old.

"I started jingle dress dancing when I saw the little jingle dress hanging in grandma's closet, and I was like, 'What is that?'" she said.

Now, at 30 years old, she still jingle dances and brings her own children to the Pow Wow.

Two Teeth-Pichardo said, "It's so exciting. Of course, I had to make a jingle dress that matches."

Passing on Indigenous culture to the next generation is a significant reason the Pow Wow was started 25 years ago.

Friday started with Demonstration Day when about 800 students from as far as Deer Lodge participated in a mini Pow Wow.

"You don't have to have regalia on; you don't have to be a tribal member. It's for everyone. That drum represents the heartbeat we all have, that we're alive today, that we can be thankful for who we are and what we have," said Cary Youpee, Last Chance Community Pow Wow committee member.

Two Teeth-Pichardo said, "Being able to celebrate like this, it brings identity and also pride to other Indigenous kids who feel kind of left out, and they're like, 'Oh my god, we do have a presence here.'"

Vendors at the event are increasing from 23 to over 60, and the Pow Wow is free to attend and is open to the public.

The grand entry occurs at 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday.

You can learn more about Last Chance Community Pow Wow here.