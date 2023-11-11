Guardians of the Grind Rail jam kicks off Friday evening

HELENA — There’s snow in downtown Helena. Well, snow trucked in from Helena’s most recent storm that is. Great Divide was busy prepping for the 1st downtown Helena GD rail jam this Friday morning and afternoon. MTN checked in with them to see how tonight’s festivities will pan out.

“That's really what it is, doing something different in the Helena area. And so, we're really stoked to bring this to this community,” says Financial and Administrative Manager at Great Divide, Rose Crawford.

About seven dump truckloads of snow were brought in from the airport to serve as a base for the 1st ever Guardians of the Grind Rail Jam. The snow was piled up off of the tarmac after the most recent fall snowstorm. And Friday, Great Divide crews were hard at work chainsawing, hacking, and shoveling away at the frozen chunks of snow to get it ready for Friday night’s festivities.

The Rail Jam kicks off Friday evening at 6 PM and runs until 9. The event takes place during the fall art walk and is a great way to get the stoke high for the upcoming ski season, says Crawford.

“So, we were really inspired just by creating general stoke around the ski season, and making sure that we're getting in town as early as we can just to really develop that hype,” says Crawford.

Crawford says the evening is not so much a competition as it is a chance for mountain enthusiasts to brush off their ski and board skills after the long summer. 50 athletes from throughout the state will be in town to show off their skills.

“We just want to give these athletes a chance to come out and show their stuff. It's early season, they haven't had time to practice, so really just getting out and having fun,” says Crawford.