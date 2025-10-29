GREAT FALLS — As Halloween approaches, many families are seeking unique and affordable costume ideas.

Rather than relying on online retailers or expensive seasonal pop-up businesses, some people are finding success in an unlikely place: their neighborhood thrift stores.

Halloween costumes on a budget

Brittney Jensen, co-owner of Treasure Hunters at 813 Third Avenue South, says October is their biggest month.

"Yeah, people have been coming in asking, do you have this or that for a costume specifically?" she informed me. "I think the coolest one was a family doing a 1950s theme. They came in and looked."

Jensen and her partner founded Treasure Hunters in June, and she says Halloween shoppers visit every day for inspiration and bargain hunting. For Jensen, the tradition of thrifting outfits goes back to childhood.

"A lot of my stuff came from thrift stores or secondhand stores," she recalled. "I wanted to have that creativity to create whatever I wanted to be for that day."

That inventiveness is a big draw at secondhand stores, especially this year, when costume prices continue to rise. For buyers seeking ready-made solutions, Goodwill offers a vast assortment of both unique clothing and costume components.

Debra Aguilar, Goodwill Store Manager, explains that this is also their peak season.

"We have a wide range of costumes. We try to keep the ones we think will be most popular,” Aguilar explained. "The biggest thing is you can create your own, and you make it fun and exciting."

She also mentioned that social media has helped them promote costume tips and DIY combinations. The growth in popularity leads to an increase in revenue.

"Our traffic is heavier," Aguilar noted that as Halloween approaches, there is constant foot activity. "Our sales are roughly $2,000 more every day compared to earlier in the month."

Whether customers are creating their own costumes or embellishing existing ones, thrift stores say there are plenty of options for families looking to celebrate without breaking the bank.

