HELENA — The Republican candidate for HD81 is Dustin Scott, who works in computer repair and IT.

He is running because he believes it’s time to get involved in his home state.

Scott says key issues he wants addressed by the next Montana Legislature are property taxes, assistance for local businesses, and improving the state of health care in Montana.

House District 81 stretches from downtown, through central Helena and then out to Lake Helena. The Democrat candidate is Mary Caferro, and you can learn more about her here.

Watch our full interview with Scott

HD81 CANDIDATE PROFILE: Dustin Scott, Republican

Q: Why are you running for the legislature?

"I'm running for the Montana legislature because. Well, I feel like it's time for me to do something. I've been a member of this community for many years. I grew up in Hamilton and they really haven't done much. And it's time for me to kind of pull my head out of the sand and get involved. And that's the truth."

Q: What are three key issues you believe need to be addressed by the next Montana legislature?

"Three key issues that need to be addressed by the Montana legislature in the next session are definitely property taxes. It's the number one thing that I hear about, especially from voters who are highly concerned as property owners themselves. Another one would definitely be, let's say local businesses need more assistance in a sense that the the shopping districts just aren't seeing the influx of shoppers and tourism that they used to.

And if you look at downtown, you'll notice that there's more state businesses that have been kind of slowly creeping in. And so it's just we need to help out the local business. It's not just here in Helena and the state as well. And then locally, another one that I've seen is medicine. Our medical here in Helena specifically is, I'll be frank with you, it's lacking. And so I would love to see what we can do as a legislature, like a both bipartisan effort to improve the situation for medicine in Montana."

Q: Housing and property taxes are a key issue for many Montanans, what actions if any do you think the legislature should take?

"The legislature needs to work closely with the governor to make sure that all facets of communication are covered so that there's not any kind of miscommunication. And we also need to work closely with the Montana Supreme Court to make sure that, you know, there's no major trip-ups in getting decent legislation through to make sure that we can help Montanans when Montanans have their own dollars, that makes the most sense. So we just need to make sure it's not butting heads and making sure that we're working together as a team."

Q: This fall Montanans will be voting on access to abortion. What do you think the legislature’s role regarding abortion should be following that vote?

"Following that vote, the legislature's responsibility will be to enforce the Constitution, whatever that constitution may be at that point in time. Now, there are things that can be done on either outcome. So I'm sure that both sides we prospected for that. But ultimately, it is the job of the legislature to push the Constitution, and that's what should be done."

Q: Another issue impacting Montana families is childcare, are there actions you think the legislature could take to address the issue?

"Definitely. The DPHHS has been doing pretty decent. I will say, from the talkings around that I've been doing. However, I feel like there could be better legislation brought in to help with again, with the parental notification type of things and just making sure that the children in our communities are brought up the way that Montanans probably should be brought up in this with families involved and making sure that correct decisions are made and not the Uncle Sam type of folk."

Q: Is there anything else you want to say that we haven't covered so far, or that you think voters should know?

"I think it's incredibly important for voters to get out and just vote whether or not you feel like your vote matters. I would just recommend that. Just get out and do it. Ultimately, that's going to have more impact than any kind of ideology or words that are going to come out. So just the physical action. There's really importance, so please, I'm begging you. If you just want to get out and vote, do it. If you're scared, too. I'd be happy to walk you through it. I've done it many times. So more power to you. And let's go, Montana."