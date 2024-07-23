"Head, Heart, Hands and Health" on display at Last Chance Stampede

HELENA — Head, Heart, Hands and Health are the pillars 4-H is built upon. While many people know 4-H for animals, those projects are just the tip of the iceberg for everything the members of 4-H accomplish.

“I really like 4-H because of the leadership involved and the things you can do with it, just how you can grow,” Ayla Mundinger-Adsay told MTN. “And I really like helping people out and the people are really nice so I really enjoy it.”

Ayla and her brother Ben joined well over 100 other 4-H members in presenting their projects on Tuesday.

Over the past year, 4-H members took part in everything from forestry, to civic leadership to robotics and Archery like Ben Mundinger-Adsay.

“Like for archery, there a competition but it’s mainly for learning and there’s not too big of competition, more just for fun,” he explained.

While animals are a big part of 4-H as as a whole, not every kid raises an animal and a far greater majority of projects each year are indoor projects.

4‑H's hands-on approach aims to grow life skills like confidence, independence, resilience and compassion no matter the age.

“I did leather stamping and a picture with my pet,” young Cloverbud Breeze Bouchard.

“We get to do, like, arts and crafts and have fun with our friends,” said Eve Bouchard.

There are plenty of ways to support the kids in 4-H including the Livestock Sale at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and the indoor project auction at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.