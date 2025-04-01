Heavy snow closes roads to York

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County announced Tuesday afternoon that roads in and around the town of York are impassable due to downed trees and power lines from heavy snowfall.

"Nonresidents need to avoid the area," said the press release.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office has closed York Road to nonresidential traffic from York Bridge to the town of York. There is no passage to Trout Creek, Nelson, or Jimtown. Jimtown Road is currently impassable.

According to the county, Lewis and Clark County Public Works crews are working to restore access and help NorthWestern Energy reach downed power lines.

The York Volunteer Fire Department recommends that residents in the affected area shelter in place until the roads can be cleared.

Residents who must travel through the area need to exercise caution due to the ongoing risk of falling trees and power lines.

