Hedge fund working to take ownership of the company that runs some of Montana's largest newspapers

HELENA — Alden Global Capital, LLC, a hedge fund, has announced a bid to acquire Lee Enterprises. Lee is the parent company of the Montana newspapers the Helena Independent Record, the Missoulian, the Billings Gazette, the Montana Standard and the Ravalli Republic.

Lee Enterprises is a public traded company that has 75 daily newspaper outlets across the nation.

Alden is offering $24 a share, around a 30% increase on Lee’s closing stock price of $18.45 on Friday. Alden owned 6% of the issued and outstanding common stock of Lee as of Friday.

In a letter to the Lee Enterprises Board of Directors, Alden said: “We believe that as a private company and part of our successful nationwide platforms, Lee would be in a stronger position to maximize its resources and realize strategic value that enhances its operations and supports its employees in their important work serving local communities. Our interest in Lee is a reaffirmation of our substantial commitment to the newspaper industry and our desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”

Alden currently owns around 200 publications, making them the second-largest newspaper publisher in the United States. However, the hedge fund has earned a reputation of slashing costs, often through layoffs, among journalists formerly employed at those publications.