Helena and Capital High School seniors receive diplomas

HELENA — On Saturday, 300 Capital High seniors and a little over 200 Helena High seniors were celebrated at Carroll College’s PE Center as the Class of 2024.

Capital High’s graduate address was given by longtime teacher, Bob Tipton. Helena High’s guest speaker was former student, Max Nielsen.

“So, whatever your next steps in life are, I’d encourage you once again, whatever you are, be a good one. No matter what you do or where you end up, if you continue to educate yourselves, overcome failure and adversity, and give your best efforts, then I know that each of you can be successful in your own unique way,” said Nielsen during his speech.

Willa Bishop, a valedictorian, and Helena High graduate, is headed to Carleton College to study biology on a pre-med pathway. She says that she could not have accomplished this feat without the strong bonds and community around her.

“I think Helena as a community, especially, just really supports and understands every student. And so, just coming from this close-knit community and going into the bigger world, I'll be able to form connections with just about everyone I meet,” says Bishop.

Tom Buchanan

Tuff Adams, a valedictorian and Capital High graduate, is headed to Rocky Mountain College to play football where he will study to go into physical therapy. He echoes Bishop’s statements that his community has supported and helped him get to this point.

“I've had quite a lot of adversity going through my four years of high school and my family and friends have helped me a ton getting through that and they've always been there for me. So, I'm really thankful that I have them in my life,” says Adams.