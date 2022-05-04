Watch
Helena and East Helena 2022 school election results (unofficial)

John Riley MTN News
Posted at 8:40 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 22:43:27-04

The initial results are in for the 2022 Helena and East Helena school elections.

Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees

Three seats were up for election this year for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

  • Kay Satre - 7,809
  • Siobhan Hathhorn (I) - 7,102
  • Lois A. Fitzpatrick - 4,755
  • John H. McEwen (I) - 4,155
  • Kalli Kind - 4,119
  • Greg L. Guthrie - 3,823
  • Robert J Durrant - 3,106
  • Matt Gorecki - 959

General Fund Levy Helena Elementary

  • For - 7,553
  • Against - 7,017

General Fund Levy Helena High School

  • For - 7,530
  • Against - 7,558

East Helena Board of Trustees

There are two seats up for election this year for the East Helena School Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

  • Scott Walter (I) - 1,058
  • Marcia Ellermeyer (I) - 800
  • Juliet Hahn - 686
  • Tristan Ulmer - 582

