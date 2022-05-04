Helena and East Helena 2022 school election results (unofficial)

The initial results are in for the 2022 Helena and East Helena school elections.

Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees

Three seats were up for election this year for the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

Kay Satre - 7,809

Siobhan Hathhorn (I) - 7,102

Lois A. Fitzpatrick - 4,755

John H. McEwen (I) - 4,155

Kalli Kind - 4,119

Greg L. Guthrie - 3,823

Robert J Durrant - 3,106

Matt Gorecki - 959

General Fund Levy Helena Elementary

For - 7,553

Against - 7,017

General Fund Levy Helena High School

For - 7,530

Against - 7,558

East Helena Board of Trustees

There are two seats up for election this year for the East Helena School Board of Trustees. Trustees are elected to a three-year term.

Scott Walter (I) - 1,058

Marcia Ellermeyer (I) - 800

Juliet Hahn - 686

Tristan Ulmer - 582

