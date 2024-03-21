Watch Now
News

Actions

Helena Area Community Foundation combined grant cycle recipients announced

Helena View
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jonathon Ambarian
Helena View
Posted at 10:52 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 12:52:37-04

HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced its 2024 combined grant cycle recipients.

The 2024 funding totals $72,705. Of the funding, $30,000 was provided directly by HACF funds, $23,750 came from Lewis and Clark County funding, and the City of Helena provided $19,000 in funds.

Sixty-one applicants filed for funding from Jan. 24 through Feb. 20 in 2024. Of those applicants, 32 received grant funding.

Here is a breakdown of who received the funds.

  • American Jobs for America’s Youth MT, $600 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,100
  • AWARE Lewis and Clark Co. Children’s Advocacy Center, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,500
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, $1,500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $3,500
  • Catholic Social Services of Montana, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Cottonwood ALC, $1,100 from HACF, Total Funding: $1,100
  • Disability Rights MT, $1,111 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,111
  • East Helena Historical Society, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • ExplorationWorks, $1,975 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,975
  • Florence Crittendon Family Services, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • GFWC Helena Women’s Club, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Good Samaritan Ministries, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
  • Grandstreet Theatre, $1,300 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,300
  • Hands on Global, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,000
  • Helena Community Gardens, $675 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Funding: $1,675
  • Helena Education Foundation, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Helena Food Share, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Helena Symphony, $800 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,800
  • Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,000
  • Last Chance Curling Club, $300 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Funding: $1,300
  • Lewis and Clark Historical Society, $2,000 from HACF, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Lewis and Clark Humane Society, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Mending Waters Montana, $250 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Funding: $750
  • Montana Living History Program, $250 from HACF, $250 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $500
  • Montana Playwrights Network, $762 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,762
  • Mountain Health Gives, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
  • Myrna Loy Center, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,000
  • Shop University, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $4,000
  • The Angel Fund, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
  • Treasure State Runners, $500 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $1,000
  • West Mont, $685 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $1,185
  • Wild Montana, $1,492 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $3,492
  • York Volunteer Fire Department, $200 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,700
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader