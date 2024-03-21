Helena Area Community Foundation combined grant cycle recipients announced

HELENA — The Helena Area Community Foundation has announced its 2024 combined grant cycle recipients.
The 2024 funding totals $72,705. Of the funding, $30,000 was provided directly by HACF funds, $23,750 came from Lewis and Clark County funding, and the City of Helena provided $19,000 in funds.
Sixty-one applicants filed for funding from Jan. 24 through Feb. 20 in 2024. Of those applicants, 32 received grant funding.
Here is a breakdown of who received the funds.
- American Jobs for America’s Youth MT, $600 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,100
- AWARE Lewis and Clark Co. Children’s Advocacy Center, $500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,500
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana, $1,500 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $3,500
- Catholic Social Services of Montana, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- Cottonwood ALC, $1,100 from HACF, Total Funding: $1,100
- Disability Rights MT, $1,111 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,111
- East Helena Historical Society, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- ExplorationWorks, $1,975 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,975
- Florence Crittendon Family Services, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- GFWC Helena Women’s Club, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,000
- Good Samaritan Ministries, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
- Grandstreet Theatre, $1,300 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,300
- Hands on Global, $500 from HACF, $500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,000
- Helena Community Gardens, $675 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Funding: $1,675
- Helena Education Foundation, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- Helena Food Share, $1,000 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- Helena Symphony, $800 from HACF, $1,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,800
- Ironhorse Consortium for Young Musicians, $1,000 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $3,000
- Last Chance Curling Club, $300 from HACF, $1,000 from City of Helena, Funding: $1,300
- Lewis and Clark Historical Society, $2,000 from HACF, Total Funding: $2,000
- Lewis and Clark Humane Society, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $2,000
- Mending Waters Montana, $250 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Funding: $750
- Montana Living History Program, $250 from HACF, $250 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $500
- Montana Playwrights Network, $762 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,762
- Mountain Health Gives, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
- Myrna Loy Center, $500 from HACF, $1,500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $2,000
- Shop University, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $4,000
- The Angel Fund, $2,000 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $4,000
- Treasure State Runners, $500 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $1,000
- West Mont, $685 from HACF, $500 from City of Helena, Total Funding: $1,185
- Wild Montana, $1,492 from HACF, $2,000 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $3,492
- York Volunteer Fire Department, $200 from HACF, $1,500 from Lewis and Clark County, Total Funding: $1,700