Helena-area legislature candidates in the running for 2022

HELENA — Filing for the 2022 election closed Monday at 5:00 p.m., with more than 20 candidates filing for Helena-area legislative seats.

The Montana Primary Election will be held on June 7. The Montana General Election is being held on November 8.

Below is a list of candidates that had filed and were still running for Helena-area legislative seats as of March 14 at 5:00 p.m. Candidates are listed by the seat and then alphabetically by their last name.

Senate District 41

Janet Ellis - D (Incumbent)

Dave Galt - R

Senate District 42

Mary Ann Dunwell - D

Matt Olson - R



House District 70

Jeremiah Dawson - D

Julie Dooling - R (Incumbent)

Jon Jackson - D

House District 79

Dennison Rivera - R

Laura Smith - D

House District 80

Becky Beard - R (Incumbent)

House District 81

Charlie Hull - R

Melissa Romano - D

Jill Sark - R

Jake Troyer - D

Jacob Torgerson - D

House District 82

Mary Caferro - D

Craig Sundberg - D

Alden Tonkay - R

House District 83

Kim Abbott - D (Incumbent)

Bob Leach - R

House District 84