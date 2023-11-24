Helena area Salvation Army hosts their annual Thanksgiving meal

HELENA — On Thursday, November 23, the Salvation Army opened its doors to the community for its annual Thanksgiving Day meal.

At 11 A.M. people started filing into the Salvation Army gym. Guests enjoyed a traditional feast of turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie to top it all off.

About 25 volunteers were tasked with seating them, delivering their food and drinks, and cleaning up tables for upcoming groups.

Many of the volunteers participate in this event every year and enjoy seeing how happy it makes people.

“I’ve done it every year with my grandma and my mom and I love seeing the smiles and I love getting to meet new people and connect with the community in a different way,” said volunteer, Emma Wilson.

“It makes me feel happy that I’m helping people who do need help and it makes this bubbly happy feeling inside my tummy,” Ruth-Ann Hackett, a volunteer said.

The Salvation Army says they provide this meal to help others who cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal, or for those who might be alone during this holiday.

“I think it’s important to see Thanksgiving from a different perceptive. To see how some families don’t have the opportunity to go and sit down at a table with 20 other family members that make them a big Thanksgiving like this and it’s nice to know that there are people who are willing to help you have that kind of thanksgiving and be in a room full of a ton of people that just want to see you happy,” Wilson said.

“It’s important to know that we do have a community,” Jennifer Hackett, a volunteer said.

The Salvation Army served over 200 people this Thanksgiving with food and friends.