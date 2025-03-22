Helena camps registering kids for this summer

HELENA — Spring just started, but Helena area families should start thinking about planning their summer activities. Registrations for summer camps and other programs can fill up quickly.

“We can take up to 150 kids a day, and we typically see between 100 and 150,” said Ashley Callison, Helena Family YMCA Chief Operating Officer.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A swimming pool at the Helena Family YMCA on Mar. 21 in Helena, Mont.

The Helena Family YMCA opened registration for a summer program at its Camp Child on Mar. 21. The camp, located near Elliston, features a variety of activities, like climbing, swimming, and the arts. Families pay by the week with a deposit due at registration. Staff at the YMCA say it is important to register early for the weeks you know you will need camp.

“We don't always fill up on all the weeks, but we definitely fill up on some of them. We take a bunch of kids, so I really don't like turning families away, but we close registration a week before each session,” said Callison.

Another option for families in the Helena area is the Painted Pot on Last Chance Gulch. The business offers camps with a variety of start times and covers more than just ceramics. Brianne Harrington, who owns the Painted Pot, told MTN they expect another sold-out summer camp season.

“For the last five years, we have sold out every single slot in our summer camps, and it looks like we will be on track to do the same this year. One camp is already fully sold out. We offer seven weeks of camp."

Michael Wolff, MTN News Children's life-jackets and flotation devices hang in the pool area at the Helena Family YMCA.

Camp registration is still open at the Painted Pot, classes are still available, but spots are limited.

“We only take 12 kids because we want to have a lot of hands-on time with all the kids and then make sure they love their projects at the end of the week. So we have 12 kids and two teachers, a lead teacher, and a teaching assistant for every camp,” said Harrington.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A customer uses a paintbrush while working on a piece of art on Mar. 21 at the Painted Pot in Helena, Mont.

If there’s a camp your child is interested in, make sure to check early and often for registration dates and deadlines to be sure you save your spot.