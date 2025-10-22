Helena Capital tops Helena High in crosstown playoff soccer matchup

HELENA — No. 3 seed Helena Capital topped crosstown rival and No. 6 Helena High 3-1 on Tuesday at Northwest Park to advance to the Class AA boys soccer state playoff quarterfinals.

The Bengals scored first as senior midfielder Harper Karalus snuck behind the Bruin defense and knocked home a loose ball in the 17th minute.

But it was all Bruins the rest of the way.

With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, Capital senior midfielder Luke Andersen headed home a corner kick to tie the game 1-1. Then just before half, Andersen scored his second goal.

In the second half, Capital midfielder/forward Abraham Tollakson got tripped up from behind inside the 18-yard box, earning a penalty kick. Senior midfielder Zephyr Wall stepped up and scored the penalty, giving his Bruins their 3-1 lead.

Next up for Capital is a road date at No. 2 Bozeman on Saturday.

2025 Class AA state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Oct. 21

Billings West 1, Belgrade 0

Helena Capital 3, Helena 1

Missoula Sentinel 2, Missoula Big Sky 1

Billings Senior 1, Billings Skyview 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24-25

Billings Senior (10-4-1) at Kalispell Glacier (11-2-1), Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Billings West (9-4-2) at Missoula Hellgate (13-1-0), Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Missoula Sentinel (8-5-2) at Gallatin (12-2-0), Oct. 25, 12 p.m.

Helena Capital (12-3-0) at Bozeman (10-2-2), Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 28

Championship

Nov. 1

GIRLS

First round

Oct. 21

Billings West 2, Belgrade 0

Helena Capital 2, Kalispell Glacier 1, 2OT

Bozeman 2, Billings Skyview 1

Missoula Big Sky 1, Missoula Hellgate 0

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24-25

Billings West (11-3-1) at Missoula Sentinel (9-2-3), Oct. 24, 3:45 p.m.

Missoula Big Sky (7-3-5) at Billings Senior (12-1-1), Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Bozeman (8-4-3) at Helena (10-3-1), Oct. 25, 11 a.m.

Helena Capital (6-6-3) at Gallatin (11-2-1), Oct. 25, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 28

Championship

Nov. 1

