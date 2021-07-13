Helena Chief of Police Steve Hagen retiring this fall

The City of Helena has announced Chief of Police Steve Hagen is set to retire this fall after more than three decades with the organization.

City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk made the announcement to the mayor and city commissioners Tuesday morning, thanking Hagen for his dedication and service over the years.

“Chief Hagen has been a solid leader in this community, rising through the ranks to become Chief,” she wrote in an email. “He is someone looked to for his insight and relied on as an organization leader. His love for this community, his job, and his department is clear from his thoughtful approach and direction. He is also someone I, along with the team, consider a friend ready to lean in and help. We are sad to see Steve retire and at the same time, excited for him to enjoy the next chapter of his life which will likely include a lot of fishing.”

Hagen was officially appointed as Chief of Police in 2019 after serving as interim chief following the retirement of Troy McGee. Prior to the appointment, he served six years as assistant chief.

In the email, Harlow-Schalk said she’ll be working with Hagen on a transition plan and will share the recruitment strategy for the position this fall.

“For now, Chief Hagen has shared he is focused on the work of today and transitioning his team from a solid footing,” added Harlow-Schalk in the email.

