Helena city manager Harlow-Schalk resigns, effective immediately

HELENA — In an abrupt move, Helena’s city manager has announced she is resigning, starting immediately.

The city released a statement Friday, saying Rachel Harlow-Schalk had submitted her resignation, effective that day.

“Helena is a wonderful community with an excellent team of employees. I wish nothing but the best for its future,” Harlow-Schalk said in the statement.

A city spokesperson told MTN Harlow-Schalk was not available for additional comment.

Harlow-Schalk spent less than a year and a half with the city. She was selected for the position in August 2020 and officially started work in October 2020. Previously, she had worked as the state of Colorado’s deputy director of local government.

The city statement praised Harlow-Schalk for her “dedication to the City and diligent work to achieve the priorities of the community,” and for her work on community engagement, fiscal stability and economic development. It also included thanks from the city’s mayor and four commissioners.

“Rachel joined the City during challenging times,” Mayor Wilmot Collins said in the statement. “She repaired strained relationships with the Commission, City staff, and community partners. I wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

This is the latest in a series of changes in Helena’s top administrative post. There have been two permanent city managers and several interim and acting city managers since Ron Alles stepped down in 2018. Ana Cortez served as city manager from January 2019 to February 2020. She left after reaching a separation agreement with the city.