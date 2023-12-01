Helena College completes salon heading toward the first round of students

HELENA — In January, Helena College will receive its first cohort of Cosmetology students. On Thursday, November 30, I saw the salon and program spaces.

“This is where they’ll do all their hands-on and practical theory learning,” said Robyn Kiesling, the Executive Director of General Education and transfer at Helena College.

The space has been completely redesigned, redone and renovated.

It was previously the Fire and Emergency Services bay before moved to the airport campus several years ago.

They added a second floor to allow them to expand available services and increase the number of students per semester.

Students will learn how to do hair, skin and nail services.

Rachel Fortunato

This includes haircuts, color services, styling services, basic facials, hair removal, artificial eyelashes, make-up, manicures, pedicures, artificial nails, gel nails and everything in between.

The program is a 15-month, four-consecutive semester process.

Along with becoming licensed Cosmetologists, students will receive an Associate of Applied Science degree and be halfway through a Certificate of Entrepreneurship.

Those who choose can continue to complete that certificate.

Fifteen students will be entered into the program every Spring, Summer, and Fall.

Applications for the first group will open on December 11.

Students must already be applied or admitted to Helena College to apply.

This is the first public Cosmetology program in the state of Montana.

“We’ve been researching and looking at cosmetology as a possible option for about a decade. About three years ago we made the decision to actually invest in and create the program,” Kiesling said.

In Montana and surrounding states, there is a great need for licensed Cosmetologists.

“Industry partners have really just been said that there’s a very high need for cosmetologists and we’ve been working with them to shape our program, grow our program and make sure it’s going to be meeting the workforce needs,” Kiesling said.

In April The Salon will open to the public.

Rachel Fortunato

Students will offer services Tuesday through Saturday under the supervision and instruction of professional Cosmetologists.

For more information on the Cosmetology program, visit the Helena College website.