Helena commission selects former city manager Burton as interim manager

HELENA — The Helena City Commission has identified their choice to be the long-term interim city manager – and it’s a familiar face.

At a special meeting Tuesday, they unanimously selected Tim Burton, who previously served nine years as Helena’s city manager, from 2000 to 2009. He is now the outgoing executive director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns.

Six people submitted letters of interest for the interim manager position – three from the Helena area and three from other states. Leaders said they were all strong candidates but Burton was the best fit, especially going into the start of a new budget cycle.

“All of us were looking for those with city management experience specifically and a strong consideration for having an understanding of Montana issues, such as code and those sort of things,” said Commissioner Sean Logan, who serves on an ad-hoc subcommittee that took the lead on the recruitment effort.

Logan said they’ll be working on a contract with Burton, and he expects they’ll be able to consider a final agreement at a special meeting on March 23.

Former city attorney Thomas Jodoin has been serving as interim city manager since former manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned last month. Jodoin will be leaving at the end of the month to take a job with the Montana League of Cities and Towns. City leaders have said they expect the long-term interim manager to serve for up to nine months.

The other candidates who expressed interest in the interim manager position were Mark Barry and Gene Walborn of Helena; David Johnston of Ft. Wright, Kentucky; Alan Lanning of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; and Gregg Schuster of Doylestown, Pennsylvania.