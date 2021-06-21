Helena Commission to consider allowing open containers downtown for Big Sky Pride

HELENA — The Helena City Commission is set to consider Monday night whether to temporarily waive the prohibition on open containers of alcohol for next month’s Big Sky Pride events. The discussion comes two weeks after leaders decided not to act on a much broader proposal to amend those restrictions.

Currently, a city ordinance prohibits people from having an open container or drinking alcohol in parks, streets and other city property. However, that requirement can be waived for groups organizing events, if they receive a permit from the city. As part of that permitting process, organizers must get liability insurance to cover any potential damages.

Kev Hamm, president of Big Sky Pride, told city leaders they have not been able to secure insurance for their two-day event on July 16 and 17. That’s because most events seeking to allow open containers use a single alcohol vendor, while Pride would be working with a number of establishments.

City commissioners said they were interested in finding a way to allow Big Sky Pride to go forward with their plans. At their meeting on June 7, city staff presented commissioners with the option of repealing the open container ordinance all together, either in the Downtown Urban Renewal District or across the city as a whole. However, commissioners said that proposal went far beyond what they wanted to do, with Mayor Wilmot Collins saying he felt “blindsided.”

In the end, the commission voted to modify the proposal, to only temporarily suspend the open container rules in the downtown area on July 16 and 17. They set up a public hearing two weeks later.

The city commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Meetings are currently being held in a hybrid format, both in-person at the City-County Building and broadcast online over Zoom. You can find the meeting agenda and a link to Zoom here.