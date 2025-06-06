Helena Commissioner Andy Shirtliff announces run for Helena Mayor

HELENA — Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff has announced his candidacy for Helena’s Mayor.

Shirtliff says as mayor, he will focus on improving city services and communication, champion housing solutions and encourage entrepreneurship.

"I've called Helena home for over 15 years. I am deeply invested in this community and its future," said Shirtliff. "With support from my family and excitement from friends and neighbors, I am announcing my candidacy for Helena's Mayor. I've seen firsthand how special our community truly is, and Helena deserves a leader who understands that leadership is not a title, it's how we show up for each other. I'm ready to bring my experience, vision, and passion as Helena's Mayor."

Shirtliff was appointed to the Helena City Commission in 2022 following the unexpected death of Commissioner Eric Feaver.

As commissioner, Shirtliff says he has focused on investing in housing affordability, economic development, improving government services, strengthening infrastructure, and improving community engagement by consistently showing up and leading collaborative solutions. He has also advocated for keeping events on the walking mall and collaborative efforts with downtown business owners, tenants and workers for parking solutions.

Outside of the commission, Sheriff serves as the executive director of the Montana Building Industry Association, chairs the Helena Farmers’ Market, and serves on several other boards for non-profits and community organizations.

Helena’s current mayor, Wilmot Collins, is not seeking re-election this year. Shirtliff thanked the mayor for his service to the Helena community.

Helena commission seats are non-partisan. Candidate filing closes for Helena municipal elections on June 11.

