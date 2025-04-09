Helena commissioner Emily Dean announces candidacy for mayor

Helena City Commissioner Emily Dean announced she will run for mayor in this year's municipal elections.

Dean is currently serving her second term as a Helena commissioner.

She received her undergraduate degree from Carroll College and holds a Master's of Education from Southern Methodist University.

Dean bills herself as a pragmatic problem solver and coalition builder as a commissioner.

“As Mayor, my focus will be on modernizing our infrastructure, supporting responsible policies to increase affordable housing, and ensuring quality city services that meet the needs of all residents,” said Dean in a press release. “I am committed to making Helena a more sustainable city where open lands conservation and recreational opportunities are protected and enhanced and where we prioritize strategic partnerships to improve our quality of life. I will advocate for investment in our emergency services to ensure the well-being and safety of our growing community.”

Filing for municipal elections opens on April 17. Helena commission seats are non-partisan.

Helena’s current mayor Wilmot Collins, has not announced whether he will seek re-election.