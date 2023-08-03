Helena commissioners discuss need for third fire station

HELENA — Helena commissioners discussed the need for a third city fire station at their administrative meeting on Wednesday, August 2.

“This evening’s conversation was strictly around the infrastructure, potential location of a third fire station as a building,” Helena Fire Chief, Jon Campbell said.

The Helena Fire Departments Master Plan proposes the addition of a third fire station and co-located training facility.

“A training facility allows our firefighters to be optimally located while they’re conducting daily, monthly and annual trainings,” said Campbell.

The two current fire stations are located on Neill Avenue downtown next to the Civic Center, and on Hannaford between 11th Avenue and Prospect. Neither have a co-located training facility.

Campbell says the need for the fire department's services has also greatly increased.

“A third fire station will enhance our ability to provide services. City of Helena has grown. Last time we build a fire station was in 1979. The annual call volume then was between five and six hundred. Our annual call volume last year was about 48 hundred,” Campbell said.

Possible locations for the new station included near the airport, the Wastewater Treatment Plant or a site to be determined in the future.

The estimated cost of the plan is about $8,000,000.

Fire department leaders are looking to continue to move the project forward. That includes determining funding options, and possibly including a bond on the 2024 ballot.

“It’s an ongoing project. It’s going to take a lot of commission and community engagement to see it all the way through but were really excited with the support we’ve received so far,” said Campbell.