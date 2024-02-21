Helena Commissioners will discuss fee adjustments for local recreation spots

HELENA — Helena Commissioners will discuss two fee adjustments for local recreation at their administrative meeting, Wednesday, February 21.

The adjustments would impact the Bill Robert’s Golf Course and the Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool.

Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool offers a 50-meter outdoor pool, a diving well, splash pad, two waterslides, a zero-depth pool and a lazy river, open during summer months.

The pool also offers swimming lessons, multiple exercise classes, swim team workouts, a water polo league and summer camp programs.

The city must charge fees for the use of the swimming pool to support the cost of operations.

Staff believes the proposed rates are a modest increase and in line with other Montana municipal outdoor pools with waterparks.

In past years the pool and waterpark have cited needed to increase prices due to inflation and rising maintenance costs.

This would include raising the price for most pool and waterpark activities, including a $2 increase in pool use fees for all ages and $10 for group lessons.

During summer months, the Bill Roberts Golf Course provides a manicured regulation-length golf course for all skill levels.

They also provide the community with camps, lessons, tournaments and more.

The commission will be asked to consider a proposed revised fee schedule to cover rising operation costs.

It would include raising golf cart rentals by an additional $2 per 9 holes and season passes would see around a 5% increase in rates.

