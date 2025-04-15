HELENA — Three Helena events are coming together for one fun-filled weekend. Gills Point S Soapbox Derby, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, and Sauter Ballon Sculpture Festival will host Septemberfest starting September 12th.

Festivities kick off Friday with a soap box derby car show on the Walking Mall, and on Saturday afternoon, racers take to 6th Avenue, darting down the hill to the Walking Mall.

Helena community organizations partner together for 'Septemberfest'

After the race, an award ceremony will be held for first through third places and the people’s choice of vehicle.

While downtown, you can also enjoy the Family Fun Fest and Balloon Festival, which will be held throughout downtown. Activities for the Fun Fest include carnival games, a scavenger hunt, and a 1k donut fun run.

The times for the events are still to be decided and the theme of the weekend is "Dinosaurs Takeover Downtown."

Registration for the derby is now open, and you can find a complete list of rules and requirements here.