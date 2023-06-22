Helena CORE summer walk series: a great way to explore the Helena area

HELENA — Every Tuesday and Thursday, now through mid-August, free educational walks known as the Helena CORE summer walk series will be held throughout the Helena area.

These walks are run by various organizations through Helena CORE and cover a plethora of topics around the Helena area. For example, the Montana Historical Society will host a walk centering around the theme of women & spirits of Reeder’s Alley. And in July the Lewis & Clark Conservation District will host the Wonders of Wetlands walk.

“It's a group of conservation educators here in Helena that just really have a passion about introducing the public to our natural resources, our historical resources, and just some of the amazing public lands we have to explore here around Helena,” says Helena CORE summer walk series coordinator and Program Specialist for Montana Wild, Corie Bowditch.

Bowditch says that exploring the place you live is a great way to enhance your experience and understanding of your home.

“Sometimes when you live in a place you just, you don't take the time to go out and explore and really learn about what makes a place so special. So, whether that's looking at the lichen growing on the rocks or learning about the people who lived here hundreds of years ago, learning that sort of thing can really just add to your appreciation for the amazing place that we get to live” says Bowditch.

If you’re interested in checking out any of the summer walks, you can head online for more information.