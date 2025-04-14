Helena curlers qualify for nationals

HELENA — Two Helena area curlers are heading to Las Vegas after they qualified for the USA Curling Arena Club National Championship.

Amanda Opitz and Abbie Ebert won the Dakota Territory Regional Qualifier this past weekend in Billings.

The two women are both members of the Last Chance Curling Club, which notes that in almost six years since being established, they were able to help create national-caliber athletes.

Opitz and Ebert competed on a team with two other women from Billings against a team of four from South Dakota.

In total, four women's teams competed during regionals this weekend.

The national competition is in October.

