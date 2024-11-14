Helena doctor shares ways to avoid whooping cough as cases rise

HELENA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting that cases of pertussis also known as whooping cough are five times than this time last year. Here in the Treasure State, 55 cases have been reported so far this year which is nearly double the 31 cases that were reported in all of 2023. 38 of these cases occurred after September 1.

Last month the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported cases in 14 of Montana's counties. This comes as other states in the region, namely Washington, are also seeing a significant number of cases.

Doctors, including St Peters Health Family Practice Physician Dr. Hanna Mackie, say that the best way to protect yourself and your family is by getting vaccinated. "The best thing we have right now for prevention is vaccination, making sure your vaccinations are up to date, you should have them through infancy and then again around 11 and 12 years old another vaccine. If you haven't had those you can get them into adulthood and also taking standard precautions when you're sick."

While children and the elderly are among the most at risk, the doctor emphasized that other groups can still be impacted by pertussis.

"At-risk populations are infants you know their younger so respiratory issues are scarier in those infancy ages which is why we vaccinate at those younger ages. And then our elderly population and also anyone who is immunocompromised is likely more at risk for the whooping cough, the bacterial infection," said Mackie.

Mackie also credits early diagnosis as one of the best ways that individuals infected with whooping cough.

"Also important, if you're starting to feel sick definitely seeing your provider because we want to catch things early, make sure things are not going to get worse, if you are in that higher risk population, it is something we can treat, so we want to see you here early when you are starting to have symptoms," Mackie said.

According to the CDC, early symptoms of pertussis can appear as a common cold and many infants with the illness don't cough at all and can experience apnea. As symptoms worsen those infected may experience coughing fits and may make a high-pitched whooping sound while inhaling after a coughing fit.