Helena, East Helena school election results

HELENA — According to initial results, it appears voters in the Helena School District have elected Janet Armstrong to the school board and reelected incumbent trustee Terry Beaver.

Tuesday, May 4 was the annual school election day across Montana.

In the race for Helena School Board, Armstrong and Beaver had wide leads for the two open positions. After the first batch of results were released immediately after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Armstrong was in first place with 6,587 votes, followed by Beaver with 6,329. They were followed by Charlotte Sanborn with 2,850 votes, Greg Guthrie with 2,849, Erik Rose with 1,496 and Neal Blossom with 863.

Incumbent trustee Sarah Sullivan did not run for reelection.

Helena voters were divided on whether to support additional levies. The district’s proposed increase to elementary school levies was ahead 6,809 votes to 6,304 after the first count. The proposed additional high school levy was even closer, with 6,969 votes in favor and 6,770 opposed.

In the East Helena School District, voters were also selecting two trustees. In the initial results, incumbent Tyrel Murfitt led with 720 votes, followed by Stacy Baird with 671 and Janene Felter with 591. Joseph Krall had 442 votes, James Greaney had 290 and Sheldon Kaldor had 177.

You can find the latest results on the Lewis and Clark County elections website.