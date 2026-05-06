Helena, East Helena school election results (May 5, 2026 — Unofficial)

HELENA — On Tuesday, May 5, voters weighed in on several proposed levies from the Helena and East Helena School districts. Here are the unofficial results as of 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Helena Public Schools

For Helena Public Schools, voters are considering three separate 10-year levies expected to bring in about $3 million total. One would support general operations like staffing, curriculum, and classroom resources, raising about $953,000. The other two focus on maintaining and upgrading school technology, including licensing and security systems —$1.6 million for elementary schools and $850,000 for the high school.

Operations, Infrastructure, and Licensing Technology Levy — High School

For — 5,325

Against — 8,480

Operations, Infrastructure, and Licensing Technology Levy — Elementary

For — 4,989

Against — 8,153

General Fund Operations Levy — Elementary

For — 5,344

Against — 7,784

East Helena Public Schools

East Helena Public Schools is asking voters to approve a $392,000 levy to boost its general fund, aiming to restore pre-pandemic staffing and expand student support. If passed, the district says it could add at least five teachers, reduce class sizes, and offer more electives.

Operational Levy

For —1,327

Against — 1,820

