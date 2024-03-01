Watch Now
Helena Education Foundation awards 18 grants

Helena Public Schools
Jonathon Ambarian
Helena Public Schools
Posted at 5:19 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 19:19:47-05

HELENA — The Helena Education Foundation awarded 18 grants this week to teachers throughout Helena Public Schools.

One award went to Warren, one to 4 Georgians, three to Capitol High, one to Helena Middle School, one to PAL, 4 to Helena High School, and one to Jim Darcy.

These awards benefit kindergarteners through high school students. Some of the projects selected include bilingual books for Helena High’s Library, a field trip to the Rich Ranch for Environmental Studies students, another to UM for Journalism students, and materials to build “Rocket Stoves” for a welding class.

The money for these grants comes entirely from donations to the Helena Education Foundation.

Full list of recipients:

  • Katie Merritt /Jena Marshall - Warren
  • Sara Dramstad - 4 G's
  • Jake Warner - CHS
  • Kathy Kidder - CHS
  • Ted Riehl - CHS
  • Justi Owens - HMS
  • Brooke Kupcho - PAL
  • Kasey Askin - HHS
  • Missy Sampson - HHS
  • Jill VanAlstyne - HHS
  • Cindy Galbavy - HHS
  • Jennifer Schaefer - Jim Darcy
