Helena Education Foundation awards 18 grants

HELENA — The Helena Education Foundation awarded 18 grants this week to teachers throughout Helena Public Schools.
One award went to Warren, one to 4 Georgians, three to Capitol High, one to Helena Middle School, one to PAL, 4 to Helena High School, and one to Jim Darcy.
These awards benefit kindergarteners through high school students. Some of the projects selected include bilingual books for Helena High’s Library, a field trip to the Rich Ranch for Environmental Studies students, another to UM for Journalism students, and materials to build “Rocket Stoves” for a welding class.
The money for these grants comes entirely from donations to the Helena Education Foundation.
Full list of recipients:
- Katie Merritt /Jena Marshall - Warren
- Sara Dramstad - 4 G's
- Jake Warner - CHS
- Kathy Kidder - CHS
- Ted Riehl - CHS
- Justi Owens - HMS
- Brooke Kupcho - PAL
- Kasey Askin - HHS
- Missy Sampson - HHS
- Jill VanAlstyne - HHS
- Cindy Galbavy - HHS
- Jennifer Schaefer - Jim Darcy