Helena Exchange Club honors Helena Police Department Officer with Officer of the Year award

HELENA — On Thursday, the Helena Police Department gathered Downstairs at the Brewhouse.

They were told it was for a PR event they were required to go to. Instead, the Helena Exchange Club surprised them, and awarded Patrol Officer, Andrew Mohr with the Officer of the Year award.

Mohr received a plaque, and a $500 donation to any non-profit of his choice.

The Helena Police Department also received a $500 donation from the Exchange Club.

When we talked with Mohr, he was still trying to wrap his head around the events.

“Very honored to be picked out of our entire department, and very humbling experience. Just really trying to wrap my head around it at this point,” said Mohr.